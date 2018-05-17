The Beginning of New script

Filmmakers turn entrepreneurs, launch Café Pirates in Baramulla
Filmmakers turn entrepreneurs, launch Café Pirates in Baramulla
Noor ul Haq
“For a moment, I felt as if I was sitting inside a restaurant in the US. The ambience gives you the feel of being somewhere in the mid West of US,” says Showkat Nanda, a journalist who has lived in US for two years.
While sipping coffee, beverages and relishing the continental food at a newly inaugurated café shop at Baramulla, there are many youngsters like Showkat who visit the cafe to feel the ambience.
Café Pirates- a theme based cafe is located at the Srinagar- Muzzafarbad highway. The cafe holds the privilege of being fist of its kind in North Kashmir where you can eat and relish till late night hours.
This place will make you fall in love at the first sight. The dim lights, soothing ambiance and melodious music running in background will make you relaxed after a long tiring day.
"Sometimes I stop for a coffee and 'GupShup' with friends. The place is here, the coffee is exeptional. The stuff takes its time to prepare, so you can enjoy the best cup in town. The ambience is soothing. Try once, if you are around," said Hilal Ahmad, a banker. It his fifth visit to the cafe.
A start up of few film makers, café Pirates is located in the Mint Business and Shopping Complex Baramulla near Sherwani Hall, a place once known for harboring Regina Cinema.
Two years back Faisal H. Bhat and Irfan Bukhari, who provided new dimensions to the multimedia productions through their news features, ads and short films came back with an idea to start up their own venture in Kashmir- a theme based café where people can talk to each other over a cup of coffee.
“We talk to cell phones, electronic gadgets but we seldom talk to each other, discuss or contemplate over things/problems surrounding us. We are glued to electronic devices and the main reason of establishing café Pirates is to let people talk to each other,” said Irfan Bukhari, one of the owners.
Faisal- who was working as a Creative Director with Dhainik Bhaskar Digital and freelancing with BBC, Cosmopolitan, The Times Group and Kashmir Vision believes that providing a space to people to talk was need of the hour besides quality food.
"There wasn’t a space to spend time. A café is more than food, it is about talking to each other, sharing ideas over a cup of coffee or for that matter flavored tea," Faisal said.
Irfan has two year work experience at MTV. Both Faisal and Irfan worked for Kashmir Vision in Digital Filmmaking. They later on started their own filmmaking set up “Yarbal Creatives.” The young and energetic team has another guy with them- Aabid. He left his job at an NGO and joined the hands in serving food to the people.
Back to Roots
Faisal says that Baramulla once the gateway of Kashmir is nowhere on the map now. “We want Baramulla to surface back on the map that matters,” he said.
"We want people to talk about Baramulla. We would have easily started our business in Srinagar and it would have thrived but we stuck to the roots. Let Baramulla surface back on the map of world and Café Pirates be the reason. What else can be a pleasure for us, then? Café Pirates is there for you, Baramulla," he said.
Why Theme based Café:
Irfan says that's it is very much hard to manage a theme based Cafe but the ambience attracts people the most besides the food.
"Every pixel has to fit in the picture. You see an uneven picture, wood planks, a nail or a painting here or there hanging from the wall but it is all deliberate and planned. We gathered old used wood, painted them, ordered colors from outside state just to give it a perfect look. We asked for flammable lamps from Singapore, just to replace flammable candles. Since the name Cafe Pirates and it must give you that feel," Irfan said.
The energetic team of Cafe Pirates procured accessories from USA, Singapore, Malaysia and many other countries.
"These days’ young people are now more open to exploring new experiences, and a host of restaurants have come up in Baramulla. It is not just new cuisines that the customers are looking for, but also quirky and innovative ambiance. Cafe Pirates fulfilled that need," Basharat, a student of Saint Joseph's Baramulla said.
Majority of food lover’s often do visit Cafe Pirates for its cool and attractive ambience and food.
"You won’t believe, maximum of the wood we used in the construction of cafe, came from old town Baramulla. Whenever and wherever, somebody dismantled his house; we would procure that wood and use it. Recycle It. Yes, we can say that we built it from scrap," Aabid told Rising Kashmir.
With appetizers, rolls and wraps, Pizzas, Pastas, coolers, mojitos, cold coffee and varied flavored teas, this place will never fail to delight you with the amazing Continental Menu they have!
Are you up for some fun, music of Parvaaz band in background, a selfie in Jack Sparrow hat procured from US & ship steering? Step in and relish. The food is not heavy on pocket but enough to satiate you.
As the holy month of Ramdhan is here, the 'captain' at Café Pirates Baramulla is planning for a separate corner for breaking the fast and offering prayers. Faisal says that in view of holy month Ramadan the café will remain closed during the day but will open up for people in evenings.