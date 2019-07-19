About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Thant-ta Championship held at Anantnag

The two days District Anantnag Thang-Ta Championship concluded here at Eef Eem Higher Secondary School, Nai Basti, Anantnag on 16th of July 2019.
The championship was organized by District Anantnag Thang-Ta Association in collaboration with J&K Thang-Ta Association and was sponsored by J&K state sports Council.

 

