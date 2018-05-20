Thanks moon

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
What a large number of world level Islamic organisations could not do for decades together, Moon did that in a brink of time bringing together Arab and Ajam to observe the obligatory fasts in line of same calendar.
Surely, various organisations and movements vouch for united Muslim-world which has been the victim of extreme individualism and mutual mistrust. But no significant breakthrough was felt till now.
This is verily important that there must be at least some amount of unity and consensus on certain matters of faith across Muslims of the world if not on political domains.
The establishment of political integration of Muslim-world, what is technically called Khilafat, is realistically a distant dream as of now. The subject is debated among different world level Islamic scholars with divergent opinions and definitions.
However, identifying certain areas of socio-religious significance and evolving a broad based strategy to achieve the consensual opinion on them is not too distant and difficult to attain.
Talking about single political platform of Muslims raises the eyebrows of various big or small power blocks but working to build the ideological structure to bring a non-political and internationally acknowledged joint institution into being can’t be a problem for any one.
The institution, supposed to be comprised of various Islamic jurists and scholars representing all schools thought and communities, would provide a common seat at global level to decide about various essential matters pertaining to the faith which, otherwise, always become the basis for drift and division.
The decision as delivered shall have an intrinsic potential to be translated into action on ground with universal acceptance.
This would not be the institution of confrontation with rest of the world rather a seat of intellectual pursuits, research and social development at all levels.
We have a number of issues need to be commonly discussed and the decisions thereafter to be shared at greater level to avoid the confusions and misunderstanding.
Observing fasts and celebrating Eids simultaneously across the countries which have not much difference in time and distance needs to be thought over to come closer to the grand cause of solidarity.
To initiate the process, there must be a common calendar, as propounded by some acclaimed Islamic scholars, based on the movements of moon.
I am just raising the issue for debate whether, by the vigorous involvement of meteorologists and Islamic scholars, there is any possibility of framing the lunar calendar like that of Gregorian one.
We undoubtedly believe the scientists' prophesies of lunar eclipses and other phenomena made decades before because these have been proved accurate even to the parts of a second.
This signifies that even subtle movements of moon is also watched, recorded and studied for future predictions. Taking inspiration from this, there is a scope for rational discussion on making the lunar calendar which would be a significant contribution to the Islamic civilization.
It is not only the occasions of observing fasts or Eids to celebrate jointly, the more important are the grave issues and concerns pertaining to human rights apart from educational, economic and technological backwardness of Muslims as a whole which need to be broadly focused at some central and transworld institution to create a set of uniform guidelines to be followed in all emergent situations.
OIC to this effect can’t be the alternate institution because of its limited mandate and ineffectiveness.
Likewise, right now, the image of Muslims and Islam is tried to be maligned by the malicious practices and worst ever atmosphere of extremism by certain groups, possibly backed by different agencies and power houses, by presenting a horrific and distorted version of Islam.
Albeit condemned by the majority of Muslims but in a fragmented opinion and viewpoint. That is why they carry a less weight to prove the actual weight of Islam.
In such a situation, the definition and contents of divinely revealed Islam need to be precisely spread out to all the four directions at centrally established seat as a final verdict to leave no space for perpetrators to create doubts and confusion among Muslims and other communities of the world about Islam.
This year, Ramadan is observed jointly in a grandiose way by Muslims at global level giving a symbolic and strong message to the world that we are potentially able to live in a consensus atmosphere and a hope is generated that ways could be opened up for cooperation and coordination in future as well.
Talking togetherness on certain occasions and evolving a consensus or joint strategy on important issues, however, should never be misinterpreted, internally or externally, as a threat for others.
It is only to safeguard the genuine interests of the community in a peaceful and friendly environment contributing to all at various levels.
Thanks moon for providing an opportunity to think on these lines.
reyazmir58@gmail.com