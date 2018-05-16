Thank you Modiji, Rajnathji: Mehbooba Mufti

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh for announcing the ceasefire in the state.
Minutes after Rajnath Singh announced the ceasefire on his official twitter account, Mehbooba Mufti also responding with a series of tweets thanking both Prime Minister and Rajnath Singh.
Mehbooba in her first tweet wrote: “I wholeheartedly welcome the Ramadan ceasefire & would like to thank @narendramodi ji & @rajnathsingh ji for their personal intervention. My gratitude also to the leaders & parties who participated in the All Party Meeting & helped build consensus towards this announcement. 1/2 (sic).”
In her second tweet she wrote: “The month of Ramadan is a harbinger of peace & such a decision will go a long way in creating a peaceful & amicable environment for a sustained dialogue. 2/2 (sic).”
Earlier, Home Minister in his tweet said: “The centre asked security forces not to launch operations in Jammu Kashmir during the month of Ramzan . Decision taken to help peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan. in a peaceful environment. HM Shri @rajnathsingh has informed the Chief Minister, J&K of Centre’s decision (sic).”
Ramzan begins on Wednesday, May 16, evening and will end on June 14.
Mehbooba Mufti had asked New Delhi to declare ceasefire during the holy month at an All Party Meet in Srinagar.
The last time the Union government announced an unilateral ceasefire during the month of Ramzan was in 2000, during the Vajpayee government’s tenure.