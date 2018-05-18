Thang-ta championship concludes at Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian:
District Shopian Thang-ta Championship concludes here at Phoolban University School Sehpora on 15 May 2018. The championship was organised by District Shopian Thang-Ta Association and was sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.
Mohammad Shaban ZPEO Vehil was the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour was Waheed Raja, Manager state Sports Council Shopian and Nisar Ahmad Chairman Phoolban University School Sehpora. More than 250 boys and girls participated in this event who came from different clubs and schools.