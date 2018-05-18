About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thang-ta championship concludes at Shopian

Published at May 18, 2018 03:28 AM 0Comment(s)36views


Rising Kashmir News

Shopian:

District Shopian Thang-ta Championship concludes here at Phoolban University School Sehpora on 15 May 2018. The championship was organised by District Shopian Thang-Ta Association and was sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.
Mohammad Shaban ZPEO Vehil was the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour was Waheed Raja, Manager state Sports Council Shopian and Nisar Ahmad Chairman Phoolban University School Sehpora. More than 250 boys and girls participated in this event who came from different clubs and schools.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top