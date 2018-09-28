Thang-ta championship concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The two days district Thang-Ta championship concluded here at Srinagar International School Patal Bagh Pampore. In all 279 players participated in the championship.
The championship was organized by district Pulwama Thang-ta Association and was sponsored by J&K State Sports council. chief Guest on the concluded function was Tehsildar Pampore besides Principals of Srinagar International School, Principal Islamiya School Khrew and other guests was present on the function.