About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thang-ta championship concludes

Published at September 28, 2018 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)276views


Thang-ta championship concludes

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 The two days district Thang-Ta championship concluded here at Srinagar International School Patal Bagh Pampore. In all 279 players participated in the championship.
The championship was organized by district Pulwama Thang-ta Association and was sponsored by J&K State Sports council. chief Guest on the concluded function was Tehsildar Pampore besides Principals of Srinagar International School, Principal Islamiya School Khrew and other guests was present on the function.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top