TGC felicitates Shubhankar

Published at May 15, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU:

Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) management felicitated Indian golfing prodigy Shubhankar Sharma here at a special function.
As per a handout, Manav Gupta, Secretary JTGC felicitated the India’s No 1 and World No 72 by presenting him souvenirs on behalf of Jammu Tawi Golf Course.
Several prominent Golfers of Jammu were also present at the felicitation ceremony.
Pertinently, Shubhankar Sharma has achieved great heights in his golfing career at a very young age. Ranging from winning the European Championship to Maybank series, the list just goes on.

 

