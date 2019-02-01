Please Ignore
Atleast four persons were swept away along with a bulldozer they were in after an avalanche hit on Pahalgam Aru road, as per local sources. An official said the JCB bulldozer came under avalanche, which was in the area to clear the road up to Aru village. The JCB has plunged...More
A CRPF man was Friday injured in a grenade attack by militants on government forces in Budgam district, police said. The militants lobbed a grenade on a forces' party at Namtehaal in Budgam as they were returning to their camp, a police official said. He said one CRPF man su...More
Hundreds of people on Friday took out a procession in Kargil town demanding the opening of cross LoC Kargil-Skardu road. Meanwhile, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have supported the demand of the people of Kargil. People took out a procession in the ...More
Expressing serious concern over alarming increase in drug abuse among the youth of the valley, Chairman Hurriyat(M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said “Kashmiri nation has to come together against this menace before it turns uglier and the situation goes out of hands.” Add...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said they have arrested nine drug peddlers in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district and seized contraband drugs from their possession. A police spokesperson from Sopore said that continuing with the efforts to eradicate drug ...More
The Election Commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir next week to take stock of the situation there before deciding on the Assembly elections in the state, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said Friday. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's Rule. The ...More
Following are the key highlights of the interim Budget 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha Friday: - Income up to Rs 5 lakh exempted from income tax - Standard Deduction raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000 - Direct tax proposals to provide Rs ...More
Air traffic at Srinagar International Airport resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for a day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and poor visibility. Meanwhile, several airline companies, in addition to scheduled flights, will operate additional flights from Srinagar ai...More
Two boys were injured when a grenade they were fiddling with went off in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said. They said Sharafat Bashir and Junaid Bilal, both 13, were fiddling with the explosive device when it went off near Rohama, causing injuries t...More
The Supreme Court Friday asked the why it has not appointed a regular CBI director and said it was "averse" to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period. A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha said the post of CBI director was sen...More
A shutdown is being observed in Ajas area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district to mark the death anniversary of five civilians who were allegedly killed by government forces during crackdown on 1st February 1992. All shops and other business establishments remained Closed i...More
A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir on February 3. In Jammu region, the PM Modi will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 35,000 crore, while in Kashmir and Lada...More
The Government of India on Friday announced Rs 6,000 per year cash support to small and marginal farmers that will cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore annually, in a bid to provide relief to distressed farm sector. Under the scheme called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, R...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will dedicate the 1000MW capacity NRSS power transmission project to the Jammu and Kashmir state. “PM Modi will be dedicating the 1000 MW capacity NRSS power transmission project on Feb 3 during his visit to the state of Jammu and...More
Former finance minister P Chidambaram Friday raised doubts over the GDP figures, wondering how the economy is growing at 7 per cent when the unemployment rate was the highest in 45 years. Taking a dig at the Centre, he claimed that when the government revised the GDP figures...More
A complete shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir's Pulwama town against the killing of two militant killings in a gunfight on Friday. Reports said shops and business establishments were closed, while transport services were also hit in the town. Earlier, two militant...More
Despite inclement weather thousands of people participated in funeral prayers of two slain militants at Drabgam and Arihal villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. Witnesses said that five rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militant, Shahid Baba at...More
The weather is likely to improve in Kashmir Valley from Friday, a Meteorological department official said. "Weather is likely to improve from today afternoon," the official said. There has been light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir and rain in Jammu division over the past ...More
A bullet riddled body of a woman was found in Dragged village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. A police official identified the slain woman as Ishrat Muneer daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat of Dangerpora Pulwama. The video of her killing was also released on soc...More
The two militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Drabgam area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday have been identified. The slain, sources said, have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba son of Mushtaq Ahmad Baba of Drabgam village and Aniyat Ahmad s...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Friday for the second consecutive day due to fresh snowfall and landslides. A fresh snowfall occurred in Bannihal sector, while landslides at Anokhi Fall, Panthal and Kela Mode blocked the road, a traffic department official sai...More
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Drabgam village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district last night, police said on Friday. Reports said that Army’s 44 RR, paramilitary CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police cordoned off Baba Mohalla of Dra...More
