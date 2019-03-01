Test for CAPF constables, other recruitments from March 1

SRINAGAR:
The test for the recruitment as constable (CD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be conducted by SSC from March 1, 2019 to March 11, 2019 at various venues including Srinagar, Jammu and Samba.
The examination was earlier scheduled on Feb 18, 2019 and Feb 19-02-2019 which was postponed.
In Srinagar, the examination for the posts would be held at Eshal Online Service, Bishambernagar, Munawarabad, opposite Paris Bajaj Automobile showroom, Srinagar; Faster Computer Education, Rawalpora near bridge; HakTech IT services, SIDCO Industrial Estate near IT Tower, Rangreth; Infonet Computer Education, Tupoo Complex near Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Dulbagh Soura; Star tech Techinical Institute, Hyderpora Byepass crossing, near J&K State Co-operative Bank.