About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Test for CAPF constables, other recruitments from March 1

Published at March 01, 2019 12:03 AM 0Comment(s)294views


SRINAGAR:

The test for the recruitment as constable (CD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be conducted by SSC from March 1, 2019 to March 11, 2019 at various venues including Srinagar, Jammu and Samba.
The examination was earlier scheduled on Feb 18, 2019 and Feb 19-02-2019 which was postponed.
In Srinagar, the examination for the posts would be held at Eshal Online Service, Bishambernagar, Munawarabad, opposite Paris Bajaj Automobile showroom, Srinagar; Faster Computer Education, Rawalpora near bridge; HakTech IT services, SIDCO Industrial Estate near IT Tower, Rangreth; Infonet Computer Education, Tupoo Complex near Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Dulbagh Soura; Star tech Techinical Institute, Hyderpora Byepass crossing, near J&K State Co-operative Bank.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top