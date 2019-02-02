test
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hitPakistanSaturday, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital, officials said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was inPakistanand it occurred at 5:34 PM. T...More
PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh has condoled the demise of Muhammad Shafi Farooqi, maternal uncle of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and elder brother of Sartaj Madni. Muhammad Shafi Farooqibreathed his last on Saturday in Srinagar after brief illness. According to party spok...More
Editors of Kashmiri language newspapers Saturday protested against the discriminative policy adopted by shunning the vernacular press from receiving advertisements. The editors said that Kashmiri language newspapers were not allocated ads of PM's visit while as English and U...More
All roads leading to the S K International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake have been closed for any civilian movement, while sharps-shooters have been deployed to foil any attack during the one-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srinagar, on Sund...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they have arrested three persons involved in a grenade throwing case in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal in a press brief said that three persons involved in a recent hand grenade atta...More
Residents of Yadipora Hyderbeigh in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Saturday protested against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to repair defunct transformers and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road. Witnesses said the protesting residents hit the streets at ...More
US President Donald Trump has said he is getting closer to declaring a national emergency to secure funding for a wall along the country's southern Mexico border to prevent illegal immigrants from entering America. A national emergency would allow Trump to proceed with a wal...More
Scores of Pakistani wives of Kasmiri ex-militants staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar on Saturday, demanding citizenship rights and travel documents from the Jammu and Kashmir government. They said that they had come to Kashmir with their husbands, th...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his speech at a rally in North 24 Parganas here on Saturday after a stampede-like situation broke out at the venue leading to injuries to several persons. Several women and children were injured, a senior police officer said. While Modi...More
GoI has written to all states, directing them to quickly identify small and marginal farmers who will receive Rs 2,000 as the first installment by March-end under the Rs 75,000-crore income support package announced in the Budget, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said Sa...More
Demanding opening of all cross LoC routes, including Kargil-Skardu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said such initiatives will not only open up Jammu and Kashmir to the world, but also serve the cause of peace beyond boundaries. Meanwhile, National Co...More
Modi government's predicament over pushing the controversial The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is far from over and Union Minister Rajnath Singh has been tasked to address the concerns of the northeastern states by talking to all the Chief Ministers. The protest against the B...More
In major move towards infantry modernisation, the Defence Ministry has cleared a long-pending proposal of the Army to procure around 73,000 assault rifles from the US under fast track mode, official sources said on Saturday. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved proc...More
China will provide USD 2.5 billion in loans to Pakistan to boost the foreign exchange reserves of its "all-weather ally", a media report said Saturday. Pakistan is nearly broke with the drying up of foreign cash reserves and mounting external debt. The country's USD 8.12 bi...More
Tehreek- e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was placed under house arrest on Saturday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir. TeH spokesperson said a large contingent of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed outside Sehrai's house to stop...More
A picture of a youth wielding gun and a copy of Qur’an in his hand surfaced on social media in Kashmir on Saturday. In the picture, the youth is identified as Danish Haneed son of Mohd Haneed alias Abu Duhjhana of Natipora Srinagar. According to the picture, Danish has...More
Abdul Qayoom Wani on Saturday formally joined Peoples Democrat8ic Party (PDP). He was welcomed into the party by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other senior leaders. Mehbooba Mufti said that Qayoom Wani will contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections as PDP Candidate from BaramullaL...More
Residents of Margund area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district staged a protest demonstration against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to supply electricity to the area on schedule. Chanting anti-PDD slogans, the protesters blocked Srinagar-Sonamarg highway...More
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest on Saturday, a day ahead of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir. "Ahead of @narendramodi visit, panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as sea...More
Weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir after three days on Saturday. A Meteorological department official said that the dry, cloudy weather is expected during next three to four days. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam reco...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for third consecutive day on Saturday due to fresh landslides in Bannihal-Ramban sector. An official said that debris clearance operation of earlier landslides were still going on, when fresh landslide hit the road today morning. ...More
