June 10, 2019 | PTI

Terrorism a joint threat: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday and the two leaders agreed that terrorism is a “joint threat” that needs collective and focussed action.
“Met President @MaithripalaS, our second meeting in 10 days. President Sirisena and I agreed that terrorism is a joint threat that needs collective and focussed action. Reiterated India’s commitment to partner with Sri Lanka for a shared, secure and prosperous future,” Modi tweeted after his talks with President Sirisena.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the two leaders discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. A banquet was hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi by President Sirisena. Modi also received a special gift, a replica of the Samadhi Buddha Statue, from “special friend” Sirisena.
“A special gift from a special friend. President @MaithripalaS presented PM @narendramodi the Samadhi Buddha Statue. This is considered to be one of the best sculptures in the Anuradhapura era. The original statue was sculptured between the 4th and 7th centuries AD,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.
“This replica of the Samadhi Buddha Statue has been hand carved using white teak. This masterpiece has taken almost two years to complete. The meditation pose is known as Dhyana Mudra,” it added.
“I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka,” said Modi.
After paying tributes to the victims of the Easter attacks at the Catholic church, Modi arrived at the President’s House where he was accorded a ceremonial reception. President Sirisena held an umbrella to provide cover to himself and Prime Minister Modi from rain.
Modi also held extensive meeting with the Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed the need for close collaboration between the two countries in the fields of counter terrorism, security and economic development.
“Had an extensive meeting with the Leader of Opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa. We discussed the need for close collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in the fields of counter terrorism, security and economic development,” Modi tweeted.
Modi termed his visit to Colombo “immensely fruitful”.
“Sri Lanka has a special place in our hearts. I assure my sisters and brothers of Sri Lanka that India will always be there with you and support your nation’s progress. Thank you for the memorable welcome and hospitality,” he said before leaving the island nation.

 

