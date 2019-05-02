Terror factories in neighbourhood waiting for weak Govt: PM

May 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Terming “terrorism” the biggest threat facing India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said “terror factories running in the neighbourhood are waiting for a weak government here”.

“This is a new India which will strike terrorists in their den, within the border and outside it,” Modi said in an election rally, about 25 km from the temple town of Ayodhya, in which he focussed much of his attention on the dangers of terrorism.

Recalling the Easter Day blasts across Sri Lanka, he said, "We saw what happened in Sri Lanka. The same situation prevailed in our country before 2014. Can we forget the blast in Ayodhya? There were terrorist attacks on a daily basis."

In the past five years, he asserted, news of such blasts have stopped.

"This doesn't mean terrorism has stopped. Terrorism factories are running in our neighbourhood. It is an industry there and it is their business. They are waiting for a weak government. They are waiting for a chance," the prime minister warned.

Cautioning people against terrorism, the prime minister referred to the oft seen signboards on roads, 'Savdhani hati, Durghatna ghati (If we lower our guard, there will be a tragedy), and declared, "The game of terrorism is also the same."

"This is a new India. It doesn't disturb anyone but also does not spare if someone disturbs us. Be it inside our borders or outside, this new India will hit terrorists in their den and reply to bullets with bullets," he said in his speech in Hindi, using the words 'ghar me ghus ke maarenge' to make his point.

If the country is safe, our aspirations will be fulfilled, Modi said at the rally to mobilise support for BJP candidates Mukut Bihari Verma (Ambedkar Nagar) and Lallu Singh (Ayodhya).

"To keep our culture and country safe, you all should press the lotus button," he told the crowd.

He also hit out at the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the Congress, accusing the parties of being soft on terrorism.

"Their record shows that agencies used to catch terrorists only to be let off for the sake of votes. They want to make a 'mazboor' (weak) government. You have to remain alert," he said.

He told the crowd that their love is his capital and energy and said this was the land of Ram, the land of the country's pride.

In a scathing attack against the SP and the BSP, he said they had done nothing for the poor and misused the names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia.

