Terror attacks on New Zealand Masjids barbaric: Congress

March 16, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has condemned terror attack at two Masjids in New Zealand—describing it as “cowardly, mindless and barbaric.”

Expressing deep shock over the loss of lives, Mir conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He expressed profound grief over the loss of 49 precious lives reportedly in a mindless terror attack, saying that he has no words to express his grief over the loss of lives.

