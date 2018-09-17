Territorial army solidier shot dead in Kulgam village

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A Territorial army solidier was killed by suspected militants in Shurat village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday morning.
Reports said that suspected militants fired upon the TA solidier Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, a former Ikhwan commander near his home at Shurat village.
Mukhtar, a solidier of 162 TA Battalion suffered critical bullet wounds and was shifted to nearby district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Medical Superintendent, Kulgam district Hospital, G M Bhat confirmed the death of Mukhtar.
A senior Police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.
Soon after the incident, goverment forces launched searches in Shurat village to nab the attackers.(GNS)