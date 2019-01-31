Terming Qureshi-Mirwaiz conversation anti-India has reduced India-Pak ties to unbelievable nadir: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said that the terming of telephonic conversation--between the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq--as anti-India has reduced the ties to the lowest point.
“Terming a phone call between Pakistani FM & Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sahab as anti-India has reduced ties to an unbelievable nadir,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
She said “Ironically it was NDA under Vajpayee ji that facilitated meetings between Hurriyat leaders & Pakistani dignitaries plus allowing them to visit Pakistan to hold talks with the establishment including the then President General Musharraf.”
“A foreign policy dictated by the compulsions of electoral politics is shockingly pathetic,” she wrote.