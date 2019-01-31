About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Terming Qureshi-Mirwaiz conversation anti-India has reduced India-Pak ties to unbelievable nadir: Mehbooba

Published at January 31, 2019 02:25 PM 0Comment(s)489views


Terming Qureshi-Mirwaiz conversation anti-India has reduced India-Pak ties to unbelievable nadir: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said that the terming of telephonic conversation--between the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq--as anti-India has reduced the ties to the lowest point.

“Terming a phone call between Pakistani FM & Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sahab as anti-India has reduced ties to an unbelievable nadir,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She said “Ironically it was NDA under Vajpayee ji that  facilitated meetings between Hurriyat leaders & Pakistani dignitaries plus allowing them to visit Pakistan to hold talks with the establishment including the then President General Musharraf.”

“A foreign policy dictated by the compulsions of electoral politics is shockingly pathetic,” she wrote. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top