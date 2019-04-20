Termination of NHM doctors, employees illegal: Wani

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Qayoom Wani condemned the authorities for issuing termination orders to NHM employees from Kupwara district and termed this order illegal and absolutely contrary to the enquiry report.

In a statement on Friday Wani urged upon the higher authorities to reconsider the termination order at an earliest so that justice may be provided to the employees who have been made victim on baseless allegations. KNS