About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Termination of NHM doctors, employees illegal: Wani

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Qayoom Wani condemned the authorities for issuing termination orders to NHM employees from Kupwara district and termed this order illegal and absolutely contrary to the enquiry report.
In a statement on Friday Wani urged upon the higher authorities to reconsider the termination order at an earliest so that justice may be provided to the employees who have been made victim on baseless allegations. KNS

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Termination of NHM doctors, employees illegal: Wani

              

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Qayoom Wani condemned the authorities for issuing termination orders to NHM employees from Kupwara district and termed this order illegal and absolutely contrary to the enquiry report.
In a statement on Friday Wani urged upon the higher authorities to reconsider the termination order at an earliest so that justice may be provided to the employees who have been made victim on baseless allegations. KNS

News From Rising Kashmir

;