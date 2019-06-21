TERI, Cadmus launch to promote solar installations in JK

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and US-based CADMUS group launched the Indian Solar Market Aggregation for Rooftops (I-SMART) program in Srinaga. Supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, this demand aggregation program is a part of Indo-German Solar Energy Partnership and aims to accelerate the rooftop solar market in India. So far, India has achieved only 3.85 GW out of its 40 GW rooftop solar target by 2022.



The meeting conducted Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, was chaired by Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Shirish Garud, Senior Fellow, TERI; Anand Upadhyay, Fellow, TERI; Arpo Mukherjee, Associate Fellow, TERI; Khalid Mehmud, Executive Engineer, JAKEDA (Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency); Mr. Kacho Ahmed Khan, Project Director/CEO, KREDA (Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency).



The promotion of rooftop solar would create new jobs, thereby contributing to economic, social and environmental development. Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, I-SMART is being implemented in the states of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, along with the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The objective of the programme is to aggregate demand of 1,000 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar capacity in these locations.