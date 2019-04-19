Tension in Bhaderwah after AIP youth leader assaulted by ‘rightwing’ elements

April 19, 2019 | Imran Shah

Internet services snapped, Sanatan Dharm Sabha calls for strike

Situation turned tense in Bhaderwah after some persons allegedly associated with a rightwing group assaulted a youth leader of Er. Rashid-led Awami Itihad party.

Sensing trouble, the authorities snapped internet services in the town and the adjoining areas.

As per the locals, a youth leader affiliated with Awami Itihad Party (AIP) headed by Er Rashid suffered injuries when he was assaulted by some persons who are allegedly associated with a rightwing group in Bhaderwah town of Doda district.

They said that the youth was attacked when he was returning home last night. The injured has been identified as Touseef Mattu, a resident of Bhaderwah.

He was taken to the hospital for his treatment while the accused persons fled from the spot.

“I don’t know why they attacked me. One of the persons punched me on the face and also used iron rods to beat me,” Mattu, while speaking to media, said.

He said that “before fleeing, they shouted back that they belong to RSS. I know their faces. One of the accused people who hit me with iron rod is Dheeraj and he runs a food shop near temple.”

Soon after the incident, people assembled and pelted stones at some of the shops belonging to other community.

As communal tension spread, civil administration ordered shutting down of internet services in Bhaderwah.

Meanwhile, Sanatan Dharam Sabha has decided to go on one day strike tomorrow in protest against damage to their shops.

They have demanded arrest of the accused persons while members of the Muslim community are demanding to arrest of those who attacked the AIP youth leader.

Immediately after the incident, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, along with SSP Doda, Army and police officials reached Bhaderwah to review the situation.

However to maintain the law and order situation following the incident, administration deployed extra security personnel in Bhaderwah town.

Investigation in the case is on.