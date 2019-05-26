Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26, 2019 | Agencies

Tension ran high after a close confidant of Union Minister Smriti Irani was shot dead here under Jamo police station area in small hours of Sunday.

In view of the tension in the area, CRPF and large contingent of security personnel have been deployed in the area.



Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Amethi, Smriti Irani is rushing to Amethi and will reach here in the afternoon, sources said. She is expected to meet the family members of the slain leader.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told UNI on Sunday that the former Pradhan of Baraulia village Surendra Singh (50) was shot dead when he was sleeping outside his house at around 0300 hrs.



Two motorcycle borne criminals opened fire on the former Pradhan.



He was rushed to the Trauma centre in Lucknow where doctors declared him brought dead.



Surendra had actively campaigned for Irani in the Lok Sabha polls in which she defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes.



The Baraulia village was adopted by former defence minister late Manohar Parikar on the initiative of Irani.



She also took active part in several development scheme in Baraulia.