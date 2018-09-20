Tension heightens along IB after BAT attack

BSF sounds high alert after recovering trooper’s body mutilated, throat slit, eye gouged out
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Sept 19:
The tension has heightened along the International Border (IB) and BSF has sounded high alert after mutilation of body of a border guard in Ramgarh sector of Samba district allegedly by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT).
The BSF Hawaldar Narinder Kumar belonging to 176 bn was ambushed by BAT team comprising Pakistani Army commandos and militants yesterday morning ahead of fence in Nanga village of Ramgarh sector.
“The BAT team fired about a dozen bullets targeting BSF team busy in removing wild growth ahead of fence. The BSF man (Kumar) was hit by bullet on back side of shoulder in BAT attack and fell on the ground,” sources said.
They said the wounded BSF man was allegedly abducted by the BAT team and then tortured near the (IB) even as BSF rushed additional force to locate the wounded border guard.
“They did not find him at the place where he was hit by Pak fire. They returned with his helmet,” sources said.
They said the BSF established contact with Pakistani Rangers with a request to conduct joint searches on the International Border.
They said a local commander level meeting between Pakistan Rangers and BSF officials was held at 4:20 pm on the International Border and then both sides conducted verification and joint search operation on both sides of the border in Ramgarh (Samba) till 5:40 pm.
“There was no trace of the missing border guard. Later in the evening the search parties of BSF found the mutilated body of the missing BSF man ahead of fence,” said the sources.
They said the BSF man’s throat was slit, eyes gouged out, and arms had cut marks.
“He was tortured by the BAT team before being killed,” sources said.
The BSF officials are tight lipped over the incident.
Sources said post mortem of body of deceased BSF man was conducted at border post Kandral in Samba and not in hospital. “Later the body of BSF man was shifted to BSF headquarters at Paloura.”
A BSF official wishing not to be quoted told Rising Kashmir that it was shocking because Pakistan Rangers earlier pretended that they had no idea about killing of Indian border guard and then they “threw his mutilated body at a distance, where they had ambushed the BSF team.”
An intelligence official said they had prior inputs about presence of BAT teams on the launch pads on other side of IB and there were loopholes in following Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).
They said detailed investigation would be ordered into the incident to find the loopholes.
“The BAT teams have adopted a policy to sneak across the International Border (IB) or Line of Control (LoC), and strike. Pakistan then, pretend and deny any attack by BAT team,” said the intelligence official.
The BSF has sounded high alert on International Border and BSF’s Field Commanders have been ordered to give befitting response in case of any ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.
After yesterday’s BAT operation, there is fear among the villagers that cross border firing and shelling may again resume along the IB.
Sources said the border residents have been told to remain prepared to move to safer places in case of cross-border firing and mortar shelling.