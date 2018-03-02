Tension escalates along LoC

2 army men injured, 2 residential houses damaged in Pak firing
Schools along LoC in Rajouri closed till March 5
Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, Mar 1:
At least two army men were critically injured and two houses completely damaged in the cross-LoC firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri today.
Official sources said areas along the LoC in Mendhar, Mankote, Noushera and Balakote sectors of Poonch and Rajouri witnessed heavy cross-LoC firing and mortar shelling since this morning.
They said Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC at about 8.30 am.
“The firing and shelling continued till 12.15 pm,” sources said.
They said the Army men also effectively returned the fire and mortar shelling.
Sources said Pakistan army again fired and resorted to mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas in Kalal, Manpur,Baba Khori area of Noushera sector in Rajouri district from the afternoon.
The defence spokesman said Army men retaliated strongly and effectively and inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani Army Posts.
He said two army men were injured in the cross-LoC firing and mortar shelling.
The injured army men identified as Naib Subedar Tarsam Singh and Sandeep Rai were shifted to military hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment.
Sources said two houses belonging to Maqbool Hussain and Mohammaad Sagheer were damaged in Pakistani troops shelling in upper Gohlad area.
They said a cowshed also suffered partial damage in the shelling.
Keeping the view the continuous cross-LoC firing and shelling, the district administration Rajouri has extended the closure of schools upto March 5.
The administration has also asked people living in border areas to stay inside their homes during cross-LoC firing and mortar shelling.
There has been a surge in ceasefire violations along the LoC and IB in the State this year.
The ceasefire violations have left 21 persons including 12 security men dead and over 80 others injured in first two months of this year.
