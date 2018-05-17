Tenga hails Govt’s for pursuing night landing facilities at Srinagar airport

Srinagar:
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Javid Ahmad Tenga hailed the efforts of the State government for pursuing the creation of night landing facilities at Srinagar Airport.
He stated that the introduction of night landing facility was a long pending demand of the Kashmiri business community and it would go a long way in easing tour and travelling for all the commuters including tourists.
Tenga also urged the State government to explore ways and means of easing the time consuming security checks so that commuters could travel without being inconvenienced. There was a dire need for increasing the number of entry points to the airport.