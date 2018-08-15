Tenga hails 30 day extension for settlement of tax issues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
President Kashmir Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Javid Ahmad Tenga Tuesday appreciated the efforts B.B Vyvas Advisor to Governor and Navin K Choudhary Principal Secretary Finance Department, for an extension by thirty days in granting of amnesty for settlement of unresolved issues in the old tax regime vide its order no 358-fd of 2018 dated 14/08/2018.
Tenga said the trade is sure that this long pending problem will be solved once for all before the month of extension is over