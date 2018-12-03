Ten persons with JeM links arrested in Tral, Khrew: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Monday claimed to have arrested 10 associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group in Tral area of Awantipora and Khrew area of Pampore in South Kashmir.
Police spokesman said in view of the “surge” in militant attacks in Tral in which civilians and government forces were targeted, “creating an atmosphere of panic and fear”, a special team was constituted to investigating these cases and on the basis of material evidence collected, four persons identified as Younis Nabi Naik son of Ghulam Nabi Naik resident of Pinglish, Fayaz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani resident of Reshipora, Riyaz Ahmad Ganaie son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie resident of Nigeenpora and Bilal Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Hafoo Nigeenpora were taken into custody.
“Investigation into the cases revealed their complicity in the militant attacks carried out in Tral,” police said.
In Khrew area of Pampore, Police claimed to have arrested six associates of JeM. They have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Parray son of Mohammad Shaban resident of Bethan, Yasir Bashir Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Babapora, Tahir Yousuf Lone son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone resident of Khrew, Rafiq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Sharshali, Javaid Ahmad Khanday son of Ghulam Ahmad Khanday resident of Khrew and Imran Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Najar resident of Mandakpaul Naimsaab.
“Huge quantity of incriminating materials was recovered from them including gelatin sticks, detonators, materials for making IEDs and grenades,” police spokesman said adding “All the incriminating materials have been taken in case records to probe their complicity in other cases.”