Ten cops injured in Rafiabad road accident

April 13, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

At least ten cops were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling in met with an accident in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on early Friday.

A police official said a private vehicle carrying policemen who were on election duty turned turtle near Tragpora area of Rafiabad in Baramulla district.

“At least ten cops received minor injuries in the accident and were rushed to District Hospital Baramulla for immediate treatment,” he said.

The injured cops were identified as Constable Bhopal, Constable Ravi Kumar, Constable Anil Kumar, Constable Mohamed Shafi , Constable Vishal Kumar, Constable Asif Yousuf , Constable Syed Tanveer , Constable Mehraj ud Din and Constable Tariq Ahmed.

The police official said that 5 among the injured had skull injuries and were shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

“All are stable and are being treated at Srinagar hospital,” he said.



