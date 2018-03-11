About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

TeM claims responsibility of Kralkhud attack

Published at March 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TeM) has claimed responsibility of the attack on the Kralkhud Police Station, on Saturday evening.

TeM spokesperson said its men carried out the attack on forces by lobbing hand grenades.

“The attack was carried out at the weekend night in order to avoid civilian casualties,” he said.

The spokesperson added that there have been reports of loss of lives and properties on forces. “We couldn’t gather much information (of damage to forces) due to darkness,” he said.

After the attack, forces started indiscriminate firing inflicting damage on vehicles and public properties.

Condemning the routine targeting of people in “vengeance”, the TeM spokesperson warned of more damage to forces’ establishments in future. (GNS)

