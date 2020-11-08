November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | FEROZ PATHAN

You didn’t think of me all the way,

Tell me it’s not true.

And the radiance grew on you,

Without recalling our moments few,

Tell me it’s not true.

And you did not feel agitated,

When I inched closer to your friend,

Tell me it’s not true.

And you asked me to be your moot partner,

But my resistible ‘no’ did hurt you,

Tell me it’s not true.

And your habit of befriending every other guy wasn’t protested,

Tell me it’s not true.

And I told you that I keep smiling thinking of you,

Tell me it’s not true.

And you did witness my ‘being’ disappearing in you,

Tell me it’s not true.

And I did not warn you the consequences of my possessiveness,

Tell me it’s not true.

And you lost me due to your incessant hostility,

Tell me it’s not true.

ferozpathanabc@gmail.com