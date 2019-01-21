Telecom services

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the poor cellular services in Ompora Housing Colony in Budgam district. The telecom providers in the state are charging us the money but are not providing the promised service. The mobile service in the mentioned area is very poor. People are hardly able to speak to anyone on phone as there is no connectivity in the area. The government has given a freehand to the telecom operators who are flouting the rules every now and then. Sometimes we are overcharged for services which we do not even subscribe to and other times we are forced to pay for mere connections and no phone service. We request the government to take the telecom operators in the state to task. There are hundreds of complaints made by the customers every month and almost on daily basis. The customer care executives keep on assuring that they will look into the matter. License of the telecom operators who are giving hard time to the customers must be immediately suspended.
Basharat Amin
Budgam