Tehsildar Kishtwar conducts market checking

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 28:
A joint team led by Tehsildar Kishtwar, Showkat Hayat Mattoo, conducted market checking in Kishtwar.
According to an official, a joint team inspected shops, tea stalls, dhabawallas, rehariwals & chicken/mutton shops of Kishtwar Town under the supervision of Worthy Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar & Assistant Director FCS&CA Kishwar.
During checking this team imposed on spot compoundable fine of an amount of Rs. 14500/- by the FCS&CA Department for overcharging, non-displaying of rate list, use of domestic cylinders for commercial purpose, the official added.
He said that moreover, directions were also given to the shopkeepers, tea stall owners, dabawala owners etc. to display the rate list in future and also to maintain the hygiene & follow the rules of Essential Commodities Act 1995.