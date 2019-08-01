Tehsil Legal Services Committee Pampore organizes seminar

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A seminar was organized by Tehsil Legal Services Committee Pampore, regarding “Water, its uses, conservation & say no to polythene” on Wednesday at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Pampore

The seminar was presided over by Mohammad Ibrahim Wani, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama and also Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Pulwama in presence of Judicial Magistrate Pampore Chairperson Tehsil Legal Services Committee Pampore, Nusrat Ali Hakak.

Khursheed-ul-Islam, Secretary NALSA, Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-din, Tehsildar Pampore, Khursheed Ahmad, Senior PO Awantipora, Akhter Rasool (Prosecution Officer Court Pampore, Manzoor Ahmad SHO Pampore, lawyers from the Bar Association Pampore, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie, Principal GBHSS Pampore and Ms. Ishrat, Principal GGHSS Pampore were present on the occasion.

The participants/students from Principal Government Boys Higher Secondary School Pampore and Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School Pampore presented their views and threw the light on the subject. The seminar with a positive response as general public was made aware of the conservation of water and ill effects of the use of polythene bags. The function successfully concluded with distribution of prizes and certificates to the participants students who delivered speeches on the given topic.