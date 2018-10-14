Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen urges Kashmiri youth to stay away from 'armed struggle'

‘You are assets, concentrate on studies’
Srinagar:
Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) — a constituent of United Jehad Council (UJC), an amalgam of militant organisations active in Kashmir — on Saturday urged students from Kashmir Valley to stay away from "armed struggle" and concentrate on their studies.
"TuM appeals to students to concentrate more on their studies and stay away from armed struggle till the completion of their studies as youth are our valuable asset," TuM chief Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, who is also the general secretary of UJC, said in a statement in Srinagar.
"Militant commanders should desist from giving arms training to the students," he said.
"I request the students to concentrate on their technical and professional studies first as they are the ones who have to run this ongoing freedom movement," Rehman said.