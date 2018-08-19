Tehreek-e-Muzahamat condemns forces action

Srinagar:
Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui has strongly condemned the alleged army atrocities in Bhaan area of Kulgam.
He said vandalising properties and beating people brutally irrespective of age and gender during the dead of night reflects the true meaning of the message delivered by Indian PM on 15th August conveyed to his troops in disguised and sugar coated words and which was acted upon by them very ruthlessly.
“This is not for first time that word play from rulers in New Delhi has resulted in armed assault on people here,” he said, adding “Even during the disguise of under the ambit of humanity from Atal Bihari Vajpayee 17707 people were murdered to nurture and nourish so called Vajpayee doctrine of Insaaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat same is the case with those who to hide and camouflage their nefarious designs and brutal atrocities under hugs and embraces mantra.”
He alleged that the reality is that New Delhi has been treating Jammu Kashmir as a colony and handling it with colonial and imperial mindset aided with Chanakiyan policies of deception to continue its illegal occupation here since last more than seven decades.