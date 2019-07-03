About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

TeH urges people to maintain unity

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation led by secretary public relations Bashir Ahmed Qureshi visited the residence of Hilaal Ahmed Bhat and shared grief and condolence with the bereaved family.
According to TeH statement while addressing the condolence meeting, Qureshi said, “History stands testimony to the fact that no power on earth, no matter how cruel and barbaric that be, no matter how prolonged it may be has ever succeeded in curbing the freedom sentiments of any nation and every oppressor has a definite and tragic end if fought with unity, sincerity and dedication.”
Speaking to the mourners, he said that people must maintain unity and not be divided on the basis of caste, colour or language. He said “Islam teaches us brotherhood and we must not be divided on basis of caste, color or on the basis of being wealthy and poor. We are Muslims and as Muslims we must protect our identity,” Bashir Qureshi said.

