TeH leader shifted to outside jail

Rising Kashmir newsAnantnag:
Authorities have reportedly slapped Public Safety Act on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District President for South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and have shifted him to outside Kashmir jail.
Reports said that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District President Anantnag Mir Hafizullah who was arrested by police and was lodged at police station Achabal has been shifted to Amphala Jail Jammu.
Family sources said that authorities have booked him under draconian Public Safety Act.
A police official confirmed that Mir has been shifted to outside Kashmir due to his involvement in “anti-India activities”. (CNS)
