TeH denounces continuous detention of Manzoor Khan

Published at May 18, 2018 03:11 AM 0Comment(s)30views


Srinagar:

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Umer Adil Dar has criticized authorities for detaining Manzoor Ahmad Khan, saying he is languishing in jail for the last twelve years.
Despite his ailing mother, authorities are reluctant to release him, Dar said in a statement issued to GNS.
He said after his release in 2015, Manzoor Khan started driving Tata mobile vehicle for which his brother paid him twenty thousand rupees.
But only after a year, he was again arrested in 2016 and since then he continues to languish in jail.
Dar said Manzoor belongs to a poor family and due to his detention, his mother is suffering immensely.

