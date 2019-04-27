TeH condemns continued incarceration of Yasin Malik

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf AshrafSehrai condemns further judicial remand of resistance leader Muhammad Yasin Malik and condemned his continuous incarceration which, he said, could be prove fatal for his already deteriorated health.

He said issuing NIA summon to jailed TeH leader Altaf Ahmed Shah and the ED notice to the daughter of Shabir Ahmed Shah is a frustration and desperation of GoI.

He said the harassment of family members of Incarcerated leaders are vengeful and inhuman acts.

He said the GoI is using its agencies like NIA and ED to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle and push people of Kashmir and its representatives into submission.

Sehrai also expressed his deep concern over the worsening health condition of Tihar jailed Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) leader FahmeedaSofi who is suffering from severe arthritis and unable to move.

He also expressed concern over the health of Peer Saifullah who is a brain tumor patient.

He said despite such dangerous ailments authorities are not providing them proper medical assistance which is highly obnoxious behavior and brazen violation of prisoners rights.

He said all prisoners should be treated with the respect due to their inherent dignity, political belief and value as human beings.

He said the prisoners must have access to the health services available without discrimination.

Sehrai also expressed his solidarity and concern over the deteriorating condition of rest resistance leaders arrested by NIA and ED who are languishing in Tihar and in other jails include Shabir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, MehrajudinKalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, ShahidYousuf and a prominent businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali.

Sehrai appealed the international community and rights groups across the globe to conduct a thorough visit of various Indian and other jails of Jammu and Kashmir to take the stock of the inhuman treatment meted out to prisoners to get firsthand account of the pain and atrocities inflicted on Kashmiri prisoners and facilitate their unconditional release .