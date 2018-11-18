TeH chief expresses concern over prolonged detention of separatists

Srinagar:
Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehraie, expressed concern over prolonged detention of Kashmiri political leaders, activists and youth—saying "the detentions are carried because of political vendetta."
“India’s unabated use of administrative detention where hundreds of Kashmiris have been held under administrative detention without being charged or even told what crimes they are suspected of having committed,” Sehraie said in a statement issued here. “Despite India being a signatory to the Geneva Convention on political prisoners is in breach of its international obligations by excessively relying on administrative detention," he said. He alleged that Delhi “imprisons people for committing politically motivated offenses, defining them as criminals or threat to state and never does formally acknowledge holding “political prisoners” within its prison system.”