TeH activist slapped with PSA

Anantnag:
Police on Friday slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist, Sheikh Sartaj and shifted him to a Jammu jail.
30-year-old Sartaj from Anchidora area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town was detained by police last month. "Sheikh Sartaj of Anchidora area of Anantnag town was shifted to Kotbalwal jail in Jammu today," said an official. He was arrested after clashes erupted against the killing of five militants in a gunfight in Chowgam area of Devsar in Kulgam district. A local resident of Anchidora, identified as Rouf Ahmad Ganaie of Al Farooq Colony, was also killed in forces’ action on protesters that day post encounter clashes.