TeH activist continues to languish in jail despite bail, says family

Shafat MirBijbehara (Anantnag):
The family of Bashir Ahmad Malik, a 34 years old man, hailing from Uranhal Bijbehara area of Anantnag district accuse police of illegally detaining their son.
Bashir, a Tehreek e Hurriyat (TeH) activist, was picked up by the police three months ago on charges of stone pelting.
Two FIRs were registered against him at police station Bijbehara, in which he has already been bailed out.
Bashir, a small time contractor by profession, is father to two minor sons and a daughter and is languishing in police station Bijbehara since three months now.
“He is the only source of our livelihood while his father, Ghulam Nabi Malik, is suffering from last stage of Cancer and is bed ridden since a year now. If my son has already been bailed out then for what crime they have kept him behind the bars till date. We seek his immediate release,” says the aged mother of Bashir, Jana Begum.
Bashir’s elder brother was an operative of Harkat ul Mujahideen and was killed in mid nineties in an encounter with the government forces. Since then, Bashir has been looking after the family.
“I already lost my elder son in nineties after he achieved martyrdom and Bashir is the last hope of ours now. But this cruel state is keeping us apart and it is hard to manage the house in his absence. He is being kept behind the bars for his political activities,” adds Jana Begum.
Bashir Ahmad Malik is currently lodged in Bijbehara Police Station.
When contacted the concerned police official said he will get the matter checked and did not receive the call later. SSP Anantnag, also did not receive the call of this reporter.