TeH activist, AGH militant shot dead by gunmen; woman injured

LeT militant killed, policeman injured in Anantnag gunfight
LeT militant killed, policeman injured in Anantnag gunfight
Noor ul Haq/ Shafat MirSopore/ Anantnag, Sep 08:
Unknown gunmen shot dead two persons including a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist and militant of Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) while a woman was injured in Valley on Saturday. Elsewhere, a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed and a policeman injured in a brief gunfight in south Kashmir.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that militants fired upon a civilian Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani son of Moulvi Nizamudin outside his home in Reshipora Bomai in Sopore while he was driving his personal car.
He said Hakim sustained head injuries and succumbed on way to hospital.
Locals said Hakim was a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist and served detention in Kupwara jail on charges of stone pelting. He was released two weeks back on Eid-ul-Azha.
Police have registered a case and taken up investigation.
Hakim is survived by five daughters, wife and elderly mother.
Locals said Hakim was a pious, soft spoken and helpful person, who would always care for the people.
Thousands of people participated in Hakim’s funeral prayers amid chanting of pro-freedom and anti India slogans.
His body was later buried in a local graveyard.
According to locals, Hakim spearheaded the massive agitation in Bomai in 2009 for removal of army camp from Bomai, Sopore after the troops stationed in the camp had killed two civilians Mohammad Amin Tantray and Javid Ahmad and injured another Firdous Ahmad.
A local Showkat Ahmad said removal of army camp known as ‘Rajinder Post’ was due to Hakim’s hardwork and peaceful struggle.
Meanwhile, a militant affiliated with Alqaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind led by Zakir Musa was shot dead by unknown gunman at Naseem Bagh area of Hazratbal in Srinagar in the late afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asif Nazir Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar of Panzgam, Pulwama.
Sources said Dar was fired upon from close range by unknown gunman at Taqdeer Park at Naseem Bagh.
The attacker managed to escape from the scene before a team of police arrived at the spot.
A police officer said an identity card, a pistol and two magazines were recovered from the possession of deceased.
He said police have launched an investigation.
“The slain militant was purportedly moving in Srinagar on a fake identity card. He was a student of Islamic University of Science and Technology,” sources said.
Dar had his education upto 12th standard from Public School at Bijbehara. He had joined a computer engineering course in an engineering college in Jammu. However, he left the studies midway after attending only four semesters.
Dar was inclined towards Islamic literature, sources said.
According to locals, Dar’s father is an official in Bharat Sanchar Nigham Limited.
They said Asif had gone missing from his home more than a year back and had joined Hizbul-Mujahideen.
“After remaining active with Hizb for some months, Dar defected to Ansar Ghazwatul Hind led by Zakir Musa,” sources said.
They said he had lately linked himself to the ISJK.
“Hizb and Musa led group are in conflict with each other. IS has released a statement saying that their man was killed in Srinagar,” sources said.
A police spokesman said Dar had joined HM but later got associated with Esa Fazili group of militants.
Police has registered a case and taken up investigation.
The slain militant's body was handed over to legal heirs after completion of legal formalities.
Meanwhile, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has denied that the youth shot dead at Naseem Bagh Hazratbal was a student of the varsity.
In the evening, unknown gunmen fired on a vehicle in Murran Chowk area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, injuring a woman.
A police official identified the injured woman as Simran Jan daughter of Bashir Ahmad Wani of Saidakadel Srinagar.
The injured was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where from she was referred to Bone and Joints Hospital, Srinagar.
Sources said when the vehicle was fired at, Simran was travelling with another lady, who runs a beauty parlour in Pulwama.
Meanwhile, a militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba was killed and a policeman injured in a brief gunfight in Ranipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.
A police official said militants attacked a police picket guarding minority community in Khul, Ranipora area of Anantnag district with an intention to loot weapons from policemen.
“The attack was foiled by the cops, who fired on the militants. In the brief gunfight, an LeT militant was killed and a policeman injured,” he said.
The deceased militant was identified as Bilal Ahmad son of Abdul Ahad Bhat of Tatripora, Yaripora from Kulgam district.
Bilal had joined LeT three months back.
A police spokesman said police recovered two parked cars from the spot, which may have been used by militants for carrying out the attack.
Police have registered a case and taken up investigation, he said.
Hundreds of people attended his three back-to-back funeral prayers amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The body of deceased militant was later laid to rest in the local graveyard.
Three militants also appeared in the gathering and offered gun salute to their fallen associate.
Authorities snapped mobile internet services in twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam instantly. The services were restored in Anantnag by late afternoon.