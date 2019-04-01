Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

April 01, 2019 | Umar Raina

A 16-year-old boy died on Monday afternoon after slipping into a canal at upper Sindh Hydropower Project II in Fraw Haknar area of Gund in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A police official said that a teenage boy identified as Tariq Ahmad Awan Son of Abdul Hameed Awan, resident of Fraw Haknar died on Monday after slipping into the power canal of upper Sindh Hydropower Project II at Fraw.

He however said his body was shifted to Sub District Hospital Kangan for medico legal formalities and after completing the legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites.

[Representational Pic]