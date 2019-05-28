About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Teenager killed in mysterious Gurez blast

A teenager was killed and another critically injured on Monday in a mysterious explosion in the border area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Police sources said 16-year-old Amjad was killed and Ishtiyaq Ahmad was critically injured when they fiddled with an explosive device while playing in a forest near Chuntiwari village.
Doctors at the Dawar hospital in Gurez said Ishtiyaq had sustained critical injuries and he was referred for specialized treatment to Srinagar.
A team of police men and officials rushed to the site of incident to take stock of the situation.

