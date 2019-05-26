Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26, 2019 | Agencies

A teenager was injured after India and Pakistani troops exchanged firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district an official said.

The small arms firing exchange took place in Nowshera sector around midnight, he said.

The official said Mohammad Ishaq (18) was hit by a bullet from the Pakistani side while he was sleeping inside his house at village Pokharni.

The injured boy was immediately evacuated to hospital and his condition was stated to be "stable", he said.

He said cross-LoC firing between the two sides lasted for few hours.

(Representational picture)