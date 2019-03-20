Teenager goes missing in Sopore

March 20, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Thirteen-year-old boy hailing from north Kashmir’s Hathlango Sopore area is missing from last one day, family said.

According family, Danish Bashir Khan thirteen year old seventh class student gone missing from last Sunday morning reports added , he left home for tuition to Sopore and not returned back so far .

According to family, they have informed Police—who too are making efforts to trace Danish—saying that he was last seen at Jewel Chowk Jammu.

“If anybody having any information regarding this boy should contact on flowing phone number, 7006204210, 8825085125,” family appealed. Father of the missing boy announced cash award on any early information regarding the missing boy. Sopore Police has registered a case and started investigation in this regard.