April 13, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Teenager found dead under mysterious circumstances

 A 17 year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances Friday in north Kashmir's Baramulla town.
A police official said that Mubashir Ahmed Dar alias Chotu son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ganie Hamaam area of old town Baramulla Friday morning.
"Locals found the body lying in the area and informed the police. The teenager was found dead at Ganaie Hammam area of Old town in Baramulla," the police official said. He said that inquest proceedings have been started in the incident.

