Teenager drowns after falling off bridge

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A teenage boy drowned in a Nallah as he was crossing a bridge under construction for past several years in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

Nazir Ahmad Bimla (15) son of Fareed Ahmad Bimla resident of Magam, Sona Brari, lost balance and fell into Brengi this evening as he was crossing an under-construction bridge over the Nallah with his father.

Soon after the incident police and locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the boy some distance away from the spot.

Work on the bridge started in year 2011 but has not been completed yet. (GNS)