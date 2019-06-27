About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Agencies

Teenager dies of 'suspected' drug overdose in Poonch

A teenager allegedly died of drug overdose in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Reliable sources said that a teenager boy died Thursday morning due to 'suspected' drug overdose in Ward Number 17 of Poonch.

They said that he was a student of ninth standard. Meanwhile police has remained tight-lipped over the incident.

[UNI]

