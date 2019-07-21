About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 21, 2019 | Agencies

Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

teenager was killed in a road accident in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Moonis Shabir (18), resident of Gabberpora Hawal, Shopian.

According to the sources, an oil tanker hit a scooty at Sindoo Shirmal, Shopian on Saturday, resulting in critical injuries.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 21, 2019 | Agencies

Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

              

teenager was killed in a road accident in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Moonis Shabir (18), resident of Gabberpora Hawal, Shopian.

According to the sources, an oil tanker hit a scooty at Sindoo Shirmal, Shopian on Saturday, resulting in critical injuries.

News From Rising Kashmir

;