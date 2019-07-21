Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

teenager was killed in a road accident in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Moonis Shabir (18), resident of Gabberpora Hawal, Shopian.
According to the sources, an oil tanker hit a scooty at Sindoo Shirmal, Shopian on Saturday, resulting in critical injuries.
