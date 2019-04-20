About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 20, 2019 | Agencies

Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

A teenager died in a road mishap in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Police said, 17 year old Masood Azhar died on the spot when a tanker met with an accident at Village Sommati under Panchayat Challass on Saturday morning.

Azhar was a resident of Sommati PP Chingus, PS Rajouri.

;