Teenage held over joining militant ranks in Mendhar

Published at December 29, 2018


Nazim Ali Manhas

Mendhar:

Forces on Friday claimed to have prevented a teenage boy from joining militant ranks in Mendhar.
According to Defense PRO Jammu, a joint operation launched by Army and Police on December 25, during which, a local teenage boy was apprehended with arms and ammunition.
The spokesperson said that he was apprehended when he was allegedly travelling to Mendhar.
The Defense PRO said that the teenage boy was “radicalized” by the online content—after which he desired to join the militant ranks. He was carrying his father’s licensed pistol with ammunition.
Taking a humane view as the individual was juvenile, no FIR was lodged and the individual counseled by the Police to enable him to remain in the main stream.

 

